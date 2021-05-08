Baseball: Fighters' Uwasawa outshines Eagles' Tanaka again in PL

Newsfrom Japan

Naoyuki Uwasawa allowed a run over seven innings to beat former New York Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka for the second time this season in the Nippon Ham Fighters' 4-1 Pacific League victory over the Rakuten Eagles on Saturday. The win was the Fighters' second straight since a four-game hiatus after testing revealed a cluster of coronavirus infections the previous Saturday. Due to the infections, the Fighters were unable to practice for much of the past week and had to call up a number of reserves from their minor league team. Matching up against Tanaka for the second time since the former Yanke...