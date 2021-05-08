Taiwan holds event to remember influential Japanese engineer

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan held activities on Saturday to remember Japanese architect Yoichi Hatta who designed the Chianan Canal, Wushantou Reservoir and Wushantou Dam in Greater Tainan in southern Taiwan a century ago. As this year marks the centennial of the start of the canal's construction, events were held at a memorial park dedicated to Hatta in Tainan on Saturday, the 79th anniversary of the death of the Japanese engineer. President Tsai Ing-wen attended the ceremony, along with Vice President Chen Chien-jen, who praised Hatta and acknowledged the enormous impact large-scale irrigation facilities centered...