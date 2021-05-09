FOCUS: Japanese airlines eye low-cost services to drive post-pandemic growth

Newsfrom Japan

While uncertainty remains over when -- or if -- travel demand will make a full-fledged recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's two major airlines are positioning themselves to take advantage of any upturn with a punt on low-cost services. With leisure demand expected to recover much faster than business travel, ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. are both strengthening ties with low-cost carriers. But the move by the two airlines, which have established themselves as full-service carriers, could be a double-edged sword, aviation experts say. ANA Holdings, the parent company of All...