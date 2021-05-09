Soccer: Honda scores in 2nd straight match for Neftchi Baku

Newsfrom Japan

Keisuke Honda scored in a second straight match for Azerbaijan Premier League side Neftchi Baku on Saturday, netting in the second half of a 4-0 win over FK Sabail. The former Japan midfielder made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute at Sabail's Bayil Arena when he tapped in after a teammate's shot was parried by the Sabail keeper. The 34-year-old Honda opened his account for the season in Neftchi's 3-0 win away to Keshla on Monday. Honda signed with Neftchi in March, making Azerbaijan the seventh foreign country where he has played professionally. Neftchi are on top of the eight-team Premier League aft...