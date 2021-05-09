Baseball: Arihara avoids loss as Rangers rally past Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Kohei Arihara avoided a loss Saturday despite surrendering five runs and making an early exit, as the Texas Rangers fought back to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-8. Slugger Joey Gallo fueled the Rangers' resurgence with a pair of homers, including a two-run blast in the fourth inning of the American League contest at Globe Life Field. Arihara (2-3), scratched from his scheduled start on Wednesday due to a callus on his right middle finger, left the game with two out in the fourth and the Rangers trailing 5-1. Having surrendered 11 runs over his past two outings, the former Nippon Ham Fighters ace...