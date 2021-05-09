Soccer: Marinos sink Vissel 2-0 in Iniesta's J1 return

Sports

Yokohama F Marinos overpowered Vissel Kobe 2-0 in the J-League first division Sunday following a Thomas Vermaelen own goal and a late strike from Jun Amano. Unbeaten since their opening-round loss to Kawasaki Frontale, Marinos took the lead in the 40th minute at Nissan Stadium on Vermaelen's botched defensive play. The former Arsenal and Barcelona center-back put the ball into his own net while trying to neutralize a cross from Thailand defender Theerathon Bunmathan, who had been set free down the left touchline by a long, diagonal ball from Amano. Vissel captain Andres Iniesta came off the be...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News