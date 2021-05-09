Another security breach at TEPCO nuclear plant uncovered

Newsfrom Japan

A further case of unauthorized access at a nuclear power plant on the Sea of Japan coast run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. occurred in 2015, it was revealed Sunday. The operator of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant has admitted to Kyodo News that a worker mistakenly used the identification card of his father, who was working at the same facility, in the morning of Aug. 21 of that year and was about to enter a protected area near its Nos. 6 and 7 reactors. The utility, also known as TEPCO, called local police after an alarm was set off at the reactor building's gate, but the operator...