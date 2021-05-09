Baseball: Itoi homer rockets CL-leading Tigers past BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Yoshio Itoi broke a 1-1 fifth inning tie with his second home run of the season, leading the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the DeNA BayStars on Sunday. Trailing 1-0 after 11 of the first 12 batters made out, rookie Teruaki Sato drew a leadoff walk from Michael Peoples (1-1) to open the fifth inning. Jerry Sands doubled Sato home to tie it, and Itoi put the visitors in front at Yokohama Stadium with one swing. "I'm prepared every day. I prepared well and that resulted in a good result," said Itoi, a 39-year-old who has been largely relegated to...