Tokyo stocks open higher as U.S. stimulus tapering concerns ease

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as wariness over a possible start of U.S. monetary stimulus tapering receded due to weaker-than-expected nonfarm U.S. payrolls data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 245.81 points, or 0.84 percent, from Friday to 29,603.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.79 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,947.84. Gainers were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.58-59 yen compared with 108.53-63 yen in New York and 109...