Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the powerful Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, will step down on June 1 due to an ongoing battle with lymphoma, sources familiar with the matter said Monday. The 75-year old, who is also executive chairman of industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd., has been in hospital since July 2020 due to a recurrence of lymphoma but has continued working remotely. He will leave the post when Keidanren holds a regular general meeting, they said.