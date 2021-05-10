Tokyo stocks rise in morning as U.S. stimulus tapering concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as wariness that U.S. monetary stimulus would begin to be unwound receded due to weaker-than-expected nonfarm U.S. payrolls data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 245.87 points, or 0.84 percent, from Friday to 29,603.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 20.06 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,953.11. Gainers were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product and mining issues.