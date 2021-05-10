Year's 1st deer fawn born in Nara Park in western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The first deer fawn to be born this year in Nara Park, a popular tourist attraction in western Japan, was shown to the press Monday by a local preservation organization. The newly born female fawn, who was spotted near her mother on Sunday, will be displayed at "Rokuen," a facility in the park where deer are kept, from June 1 to 30. She weighs around 3,800 grams and is about 60 centimeters long. She will be released into the park with other deer in late July, according to the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation. "I was relieved that a healthy fawn was born. As negative news related to coronaviru...