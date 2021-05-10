Main events scheduled for Tuesday, May 11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, May 11: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for March, average for whole of FY 2020 at 8:30 a.m. -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from April 26-27 Policy Board meeting at 8:50 a.m. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for April at 11 a.m. -- Nissan Motor Co. to release earnings reports for FY 2020. -- Ground Self-Defense Force to hold joint drills with U.S. Marines, French army in Kyushu through May 17.