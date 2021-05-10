Japan's 2020 internet traffic sees 78-fold jump from 2004 level

Internet traffic in Japan saw a some 78-time increase in 2020 from the 2004 level, partly due to a surge in online communications in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data. Compared to pre-COVID-19 2019 levels, traffic climbed 1.6 times as the pandemic led to an increase in at-home videoconferencing, distance learning and video streaming. The surge in traffic has sparked concerns that heavy network congestion may risk a breakdown of online communications, leading the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to take measures to cushion such a negative impact. ...
