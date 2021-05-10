Hitachi group firm buys fatigue monitoring device maker SmartCap

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd., a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., has acquired Australian fatigue monitoring wearable maker SmartCap Technologies Pty. Ltd. The acquisition dated May 1 enables Wenco to enhance its safety solutions with SmartCap's signature technology that assesses real-time fatigue levels and detects microsleeps in operators at industrial sites, Hitachi Construction Machinery said. The Tokyo-based construction equipment manufacturer did not disclose details of the investment. The company and Wenco had been engaged in year...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia