Tokyo stocks end higher as U.S. stimulus tapering jitters recede

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as concern that the Federal Reserve would start tapering monetary easing measures receded due to weaker-than-expected nonfarm U.S. payrolls data for April. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 160.52 points, or 0.55 percent, from Friday at 29,518.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 19.22 points, or 0.99 percent, higher at 1,952.27. Gainers were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product, and nonferrous metal issues.