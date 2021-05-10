Female employees assigned to work at Ginza Station, 1st in 20 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Three female employees have been assigned to work at Tokyo Metro Co.'s Ginza Station in April, marking the first time in some 20 years that women have been posted there. The move comes after a women's room for overnight shift workers was newly installed, a development made possible through recent renovation work at the subway station. Nearly 70 percent of the company's 180 stations in and around central Tokyo employed only men as of April 1, while women made up just 6.5 percent of the total workforce of 10,746, according to the company. Tokyo Metro said it stopped assigning women to work at st...