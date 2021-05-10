Popular manga "Jujutsu Kaisen" draws fans to central Japan temple

Newsfrom Japan

The booming popularity of the manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen" has made a temple in central Japan the latest magnet for fans eager to visit a site associated with their favorite cursed spirit. Senkoji temple in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, deifies Ryomen Sukuna, one of the key antagonists in the series about a high school boy who joins a secret organization to fight against spirits that bring misfortune to people. The temple's 66-year-old chief priest, Daien Oshita, has welcomed the unexpected "anime pilgrimage," saying he has read the manga himself and is happy for people to learn more about the l...