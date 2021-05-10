BioNTech to set up Asia-Pacific hub, vaccine plant in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

German biotechnology company BioNTech SE said Monday it has chosen Singapore for its first regional hub in the Asia-Pacific region and will also set up a manufacturing facility in the city-state to produce mRNA-based vaccines. The new mRNA plant will produce a range of novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancer. BioNTech plans to open its Singapore office and start construction of the manufacturing facility this year, with the plant expected to be operational as early as 2023. The manufacturing facility, coming on the heels of the establishment of its U.S. headquar...