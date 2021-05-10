China receives no report of harm after rocket re-enters atmosphere

Newsfrom Japan

China said Monday there has been no report of harm on the ground after the country's large rocket re-entered Earth's atmosphere and its debris fell into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives the previous day. "China has been closely tracking its trajectory and issued statements on the re-entry situation in advance," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters. "There was no need for some media to make exaggeration and create panic." The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which carried the core module of China's first space station into orbit, had blasted off from the southern island province o...