U.S. regulators look into steering glitch in Honda Accord sedan

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. regulatory authorities said Monday they have launched a probe into complaints of steering control loss in the Accord sedan of Honda Motor Co. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will cover some 1.1 million vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2015, U.S. media reported. The agency was quoted by CNBC as saying, "Under normal driving conditions, with no warning or input from the driver, the vehicle may veer or jerk out of its intended path of travel." There are 107 reports of loss of steering control while driving the model and two reports of injuries, t...