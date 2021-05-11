Ransomware group DarkSide blamed for attack on U.S. pipeline network

Newsfrom Japan

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday it has determined that ransomware group DarkSide is responsible for the compromise of a major U.S. fuel pipeline system, an incident that has led to a shutdown of its operations. The U.S. intelligence community is looking into whether the attack against Colonial Pipeline Co. has any ties to Russia, according to the White House. "So far there is no evidence...from our intelligence people that Russia is involved, although there is evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," President Joe Biden said, adding that Moscow has "some responsibili...