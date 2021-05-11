Dow briefly tops 35,000 for 1st time on brighter economic outlook

Newsfrom Japan

The Dow index briefly topped the 35,000 line Monday for the first time on growing optimism for the U.S. economic outlook in line with expanding COVID-19 vaccination and the easing of social-distancing measures in the country. But the buying lost steam later in the day as investors became cautious of higher prices after three consecutive days of marking a new record, with the 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing down 34.94 points, or 0.10 percent, at 34,742.82. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed 350.38 points, or 2.55 percent, to 13,401.86 as IT-related shares were mainly sol...