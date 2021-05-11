Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on U.S. tech shares drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as high-tech issues drew selling after the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index fell more than 2 percent overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 324.60 points, or 1.10 percent, from Monday to 29,193.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.10 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,939.17. Decliners were led by electric appliance, precision instrument and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.84-85 yen compared with 108.78-88 yen in New Y...