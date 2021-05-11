BOJ member saw need to expand easing for inflation goal: summary

Newsfrom Japan

A Bank of Japan policymaker saw the need to expand monetary easing to attain the central bank's elusive 2 percent target while another said it should consider a clear path toward that goal, a summary of its April policy meeting showed Tuesday. At the April 26-27 gathering, the BOJ projected that the target will not be met before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's current term ends in April 2023 despite years of aggressive easing. "Achieving the price stability target is not easy. Therefore, in the conduct of monetary policy, it is necessary for the bank to take advantage of a tailwind of the expected ...