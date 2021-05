Newsfrom Japan

The total population on the Chinese mainland grew to 1.41 billion in 2020, up from the previous year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. China's population, however, is expected to begin declining as early as next year, ending a five-decade trend of growth. The population in 2020 was 1,411.78 million, compared with 1,400.05 million in 2019, according to the data.