Tokyo stocks drop sharply in morning on U.S. tech plunge, COVID fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei index down nearly 3 percent, dragged down by an overnight plunge in U.S. technology shares and a growing number of severe coronavirus infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average decreased 812.39 points, or 2.75 percent, from Monday to 28,705.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 38.65 points, or 1.98 percent, to 1,913.62. Decliners were led by semiconductor, electric equipment and precision instrument, issues.