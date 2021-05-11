Chemical plant blast in northeastern Japan injures 4 people

Newsfrom Japan

An explosion rocked a chemical factory in northeastern Japan on Tuesday, injuring four people, but no toxic gases have been detected, local authorities said. The blast at Sakai Chemical Industry Co.'s Yumoto Factory in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, occurred at about 7:45 a.m., the authorities said, adding one of the four is seriously hurt. The factory produces materials including zinc oxide and zinc powder that are used to manufacture cosmetics and paints, according to Sakai Chemical. Among the four injured, three suffered burns, and the fourth sustained a minor injury, local authorities said. ...