Central Japan city favored pharmacy chief in vaccination booking

Newsfrom Japan

A central Japan city admitted Tuesday it initially gave a pharmacy chain chief and his wife priority bookings for COVID-19 vaccination, in a revelation likely to anger seniors struggling to make reservations amid the slow vaccine rollout. Yoshihide Kondo, deputy mayor of Nishio in Aichi Prefecture, apologized at a press conference Tuesday for the "lack of fairness" and said the city has already canceled the reservations for Sugi Holdings Co. Chairman Hirokazu Sugiura, 70, and his 67-year-old wife. In what would have been special treatment, Sugiura and his wife had been scheduled to receive the...