URGENT: Nikkei logs sharpest fall in over 2 months on tech plunge, Asia falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stock tumbled Tuesday, with the Nikkei index posting the sharpest drop in more than two months as major technology issues slipped following a plunge in their U.S. peers overnight and falls in other Asian markets. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 909.75 points, or 3.08 percent, from Monday at 28,608.59. The index closed at the lowest since April 21 with the largest point drop since Feb. 26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 46.35 points, or 2.37 percent, lower at 1,905.92. Decliners were led by machinery, precision instru...