Japanese publisher slams gov't handling of virus in bold newspaper ad

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese publishing company on Tuesday took out a double-page spread in the morning editions of three major dailies to boldly criticize the government's poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "We have no vaccine. We have no medicine. Are we supposed to fight with bamboo spears? At this rate, we'll be killed by the government," the corporate advertisement run by Takarajimasha Inc. read against a backdrop of children training to fight during wartime, complete with a magnified coronavirus particle in the middle. The ad, which appeared in Tuesday's morning editions of the Nikkei, the Asahi S...