Chip shortage forces Subaru to cut global output by 61,000 vehicles

Subaru Corp. said Tuesday a tight semiconductor supply forced it to reduce its global production by 61,000 vehicles in the January to March quarter. The Japanese automaker globally produced 809,900 units in the business year ended in March, down from 1.03 million the previous year, while selling 860,200 vehicles. It plans to recover the reduced production during the current business year. "The current business environment remains unclear due to the chip shortage," Subaru President Tomomi Nakamura said in an online press conference on its earnings for fiscal 2020. But he also said the company i...