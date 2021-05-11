Baseball: Solid Miyagi earns 4th win as Orix hammers Nippon Ham

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroya Miyagi gave up a run on four hits over eight strong innings to earn his fourth win of the season as the Orix Buffaloes romped to a 9-1 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters in the Pacific League on Tuesday. Okinawa-born Miyagi (4-0), in his second season, displayed great control and kept Nippon Ham largely at bay, working five straight 1-2-3 innings from the third at Tokyo Dome. "I managed to provide myself with positive images when I faced the first batter of each inning," said the right-hander, who fanned nine in a 111-pitch outing. "I wasn't expecting this (sort of start to the season)." ...