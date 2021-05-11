H.K. to buy Olympics airing rights for TV stations on tight budget

Newsfrom Japan

The Hong Kong government has signed a deal to purchase broadcasting rights of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday in what she called "unprecedented government involvement" in airing of the sport event. The government signed the contract on the rights last Friday with Dentsu Inc., Japan's leading advertising agency which holds the exclusive rights to air the Tokyo Games in the region, as no television stations could pay for the rights amid declining sales caused by social unrest in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic since last year, Lam told reporters. Lam did not...