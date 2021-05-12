Baseball: Tampa Bay Rays designate Tsutsugo for assignment

Newsfrom Japan

The Tampa Bay Rays designated Japanese infielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo for assignment on Tuesday and removed him from the 40-man roster to make room for a different player. Tsutsugo was placed on a waiver list, which allows any other major league team to claim the player's existing contract. If a claim is not made over the next week, Tsutsugo can become a free agent and sign with another team or join the Rays' minor league affiliate. The 29-year-old Tsutsugo is in his second year of a two-year, $12 million contract. The left-handed slugger has batted .187 with 44 hits, eight homers and 29 RBIs in...