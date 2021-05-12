Tokyo stocks fall in morning on worries over further Wall St. slide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as drops on Wall Street for a second consecutive day overnight strengthened worries about the outlook for Wall Street with concerns over a tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 169.07 points, or 0.59 percent, from Tuesday to 28,439.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 17.2 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,888.72. Decliners were led by marine transportation, wholesale trade, and iron and steel issues.