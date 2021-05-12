Mizuho Securities says online trading for customers hit by glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Securities Co. said Wednesday online trading in stocks for its customers has been suspended due to a glitch. The online service has been suspended since the morning and the securities unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is trying to identify the cause of the glitch. It is not known when the service can resume, the Japanese brokerage said. Some customers using the service were not able to see their asset balances reflected, according to the brokerage. Mizuho Financial Group has been hit by a series of system problems in recent months that have undermined public confidence. Its banking un...