Japan may launch rocket with recycled booster in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Japan may launch a rocket with a booster recycled from a previous mission in 2030, with the aim of reducing the cost of liftoffs, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. A science ministry panel of experts is expected to set such a goal in an interim report to be compiled later in the day. Japan's current H2A rocket is expensive, as the first stage, or booster, of the rocket is disposed of after liftoff. The country's next-generation H3 rocket, which is expected to be launched by the end of March next year, will be also disposable. Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket developed by U.S. ...