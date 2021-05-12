Japan to launch agency to speed up digitalization in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's parliament enacted Wednesday a set of laws to establish a new government agency in September as the country aims to speed up digitalization. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government hopes to accelerate digitalization in the central and local governments to improve the quality of services after the novel coronavirus pandemic exposed challenges caused by a delay in the initiatives. Under the digitalization legislation that was enacted in the upper house plenary session, Japan will revamp computer systems at the central and local governments and introduce common nationwide rules to prot...