Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it expects net profit to rise 2.4 percent to 2.3 trillion yen ($21 billion) in the current business year through next March, buoyed by recovering auto demand in key markets even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world. Toyota forecast an operating profit of 2.5 trillion yen, up 13.8 percent from fiscal 2020, with sales expected to grow 10.2 percent to 30 trillion yen.