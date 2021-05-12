Baseball: Ohtani pitches, hits, plays outfield in Angels' loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 on the mound, singled at the plate and played right field in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who batted second in the order and finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, threw seven strong innings then was moved to the outfield at Minute Maid Park, only the second time in his MLB career he has played a defensive position other than pitcher. The 26-year-old Japanese started against Lance McCullers Jr. in what turned out to be a pitchers' duel, but he received little offensive support and was let down by the Angels bullpen....