CORRECTION (:Earnings-SoftBank Group UPDATE2:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE2: SoftBank Group logs record-high net profit for Japan firm in FY 2020," please note the following CORRECTION. At 2nd graf from bottom, 2nd line, please read ...with 14 of them having gone public by the end of March... (not ...with 14 of them going public by the end of next March... as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.