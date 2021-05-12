CORRECTED: UPDATE2: SoftBank Group logs record-high net profit for Japan firm in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp. said Wednesday its net profit in the business year ended March surged to 4.99 trillion yen ($46 billion), the highest level on record for a Japanese company, thanks to its successful investments in tech firms around the world. SoftBank Group broke the previous record of 2.49 trillion yen in net profit logged by Toyota Motor Corp in fiscal 2017, according to data provided by Nomura Securities Co. SoftBank Group's annual net profit exceeded U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp.'s $44.28 billion net income in the business year ended in June and other tech giants' latest yearly ...