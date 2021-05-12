Gov't indicators show Japan economy "improving" in March

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Wednesday that Japan's economy is "improving," raising its assessment based on a key index that showed exports and production rebounded robustly in March from slumps caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Cabinet Office used the most optimistic expression in the five-level evaluation for the first time since August 2018 after the coincident index of business conditions rose 3.2 points from the previous month to 93.1 against the 2015 base of 100. The result followed a 1.7 point decline in February when the office said the economy was in an "upturn phase." The government has...