Baseball: Shimauchi continues to clean up as Rakuten edges Seibu

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Shimauchi tied the game with a two-run triple and scored the go-ahead run as the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles came from behind to beat the Seibu Lions 4-3 on Wednesday. The Eagles' No. 4 hitter, who drove in all three of the team's runs in Tuesday's 3-3 tie with the Lions, once more played a starring role at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, with the home team scoring all their runs in the fourth inning. Seibu took the lead in the top of the inning on Hotaka Yamakawa's two-run home run off Rakuten starter Takahiro Norimoto, but the lead was short-lived. With runners on firs...