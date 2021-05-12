Soccer: Japan women's captain Kumagai leaves Lyon for Bayern Munich

Newsfrom Japan

Japan women's captain Saki Kumagai has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year contract after leaving Lyon, the German club said Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who has been with Lyon since 2013 and won an unprecedented five straight Champions League titles through last season, announced in April she would leave the French club at the end of the season. Predominantly a center-back, Kumagai was in the Nadeshiko Japan team that won the 2011 Women's World Cup and also helped Japan come second at both the 2012 Olympics and the 2015 World Cup. The Hokkaido native played for the Urawa Reds women's side befor...