Imperial Hotel to open luxury accommodations in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Imperial Hotel Ltd. said Wednesday it will open luxury accommodations in Kyoto in 2026 by renovating a historic landmark in anticipation of a tourism boom in Japan once the coronavirus pandemic is contained. The company plans to open the new hotel with about 60 guest rooms in Gion, a historic entertainment district rooted in geisha culture. The 11 billion yen ($101 million) project, scheduled to begin in April next year, involves renovating Yasaka Hall, an 85-year-old structure designated as a tangible cultural asset. It will be the company's first new hotel since 1996 and the fourth after tho...