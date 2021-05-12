Philippine energy dept., Japanese firm sign oil reserve plan deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Philippine Energy Department and a Japanese corporation signed a memorandum of agreement Wednesday under which they will cooperate in creating a petroleum reserve plan of the Philippines in a bid to prevent any shortage that could arise from the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. Officials of the Energy Department and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp., a Japanese incorporated administrative agency, signed the agreement, starting an eight-month study for creating the oil stockpiling program as well as updating the Southeast Asian country's oil contingency plan. Philippine Energy...