Philippine energy dept., Japanese firm sign oil reserve plan deal

The Philippine Energy Department and a Japanese corporation signed a memorandum of agreement Wednesday under which they will cooperate in creating a petroleum reserve plan of the Philippines in a bid to prevent any shortage that could arise from the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. Officials of the Energy Department and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp., a Japanese incorporated administrative agency, signed the agreement, starting an eight-month study for creating the oil stockpiling program as well as updating the Southeast Asian country's oil contingency plan. Philippine Energy...
Kyodo News

