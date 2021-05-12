Soccer: Martinus screamer gives Sendai late draw at leaders Kawasaki

Newsfrom Japan

A last-minute stunner from substitute Quenten Martinus salvaged Vegalta Sendai a 2-2 draw at runaway leaders Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday in the J-League first division. The former Curacao international only entered in the 87th minute but provided an immediate impact, drilling a low left-footed effort from the edge of the box into the corner in the 95th minute at Todoroki Stadium. "When I got the ball, I was thinking I needed to do something. With the few actions I had, I was dangerous. I could help my team, and I'm very happy with the point," said Martinus, 30, after scoring his first goal ...