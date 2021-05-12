Salesforce system glitch disrupts Japan's COVID vaccine rollout

Newsfrom Japan

A system glitch caused by U.S. technology firm Salesforce.com Inc. disrupted Japan's coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday, forcing at least 11 municipalities to stop accepting reservations from the elderly. The Japan unit of the company apologized for the five-hour disruption in processing online reservations at the municipalities across eight prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. The problem, linked to its system maintenance, was resolved by 11:20 a.m. Some of the affected municipalities also stopped taking reservations by phone to deal with the situation. Tokyo's Meguro Ward said some 2,000 ...